Australian mining tech firms partner with Indian players, eye local base

India’s growing demand for mining innovation and critical minerals is drawing Queensland’s mining technology firms closer, with early partnerships signalling a new phase of resource-sector collaboration between the two economies. Queensland is a major mining state in Australia driven by vast reserves of metallurgical and thermal coal, apart from copper, lead, zinc, bauxite, and critical minerals such as vanadium, graphite, and rare earth elements.

Out of the nine mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) companies that took part in the Queensland trade delegation to India last week, two have already tied up with local partners in Hyderabad, while another has