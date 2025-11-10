Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Australian mining tech firms partner with Indian players, eye local base

Australian mining tech firms partner with Indian players, eye local base

Pilot project in Jharkhand and Hyderabad tie-ups mark early gains as Australian mining technology companies eye local subsidiaries and Indian PSUs explore Queensland's mineral assets

mining
premium

Indian PSUs including Singareni Collieries, Coal India, NMDC, Hindustan Copper, and NTPC Mining Ltd have been mandated by the Government of India to secure critical mineral supplies through overseas acquisitions.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s growing demand for mining innovation and critical minerals is drawing Queensland’s mining technology firms closer, with early partnerships signalling a new phase of resource-sector collaboration between the two economies. Queensland is a major mining state in Australia driven by vast reserves of metallurgical and thermal coal, apart from copper, lead, zinc, bauxite, and critical minerals such as vanadium, graphite, and rare earth elements.
 
Out of the nine mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) companies that took part in the Queensland trade delegation to India last week, two have already tied up with local partners in Hyderabad, while another has
Topics : Indian Economy Mining industry mining sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon