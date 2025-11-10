Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid mixed cues; Lenskart listing eyed
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid mixed cues; Lenskart listing eyed

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, following the rout aross the regions last week led by concerns around valuations of AI stocks

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 10, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Monday, amid mixed cues from global markets. At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading almost flat at 25,622 levels, up by 28 points. 
 
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, following the rout aross the region last week led by concerns around valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.33 per cent. 
 
On Friday, US markets settled on a mixed note, amid concerns around the economy and lofty valuations in the tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.13 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 0.16 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 0.21 per cent. 

Q2 results today

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, WeWork India Management, Emami, Balaji Amines, DOMS Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Gujarat Gas, HUDCO, Jindal Stainless, Kalpataru, KPIT Technologies, CE Info Systems, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Spencers Retail, Baazar Style Retail, Sula Vineyards, Suraksha Diagnostic, Syrma SGS Technology, Triveni Turbine, and V-Mart Retail among others, will announce their quarterly results today.

IPO market

In the mainboard segment, Lenskart Solutions will make its debut on the exchanges. In the SME space, Finbud Financial Services IPO will close for subscription. 
8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity market valuation discount to US widens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed equities in India have lost their premium over their global peers and the valuation discount is widening, which is a reversal, given the historically high valuation here compared to other major markets. The Nifty 50 index is now trading at a nearly 20 per cent discount in valuation to the S&P 500, close to the highest in the past 17 years. READ MORE
8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Signature Global, Torrent Pharma, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, JSW Cement, and Swiggy are among the key stocks to watch today. 
8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to post a flat start to the week. At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading almost flat at 25,622 levels, up by 28 points. 
8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a positive start

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading in green on Monday after a fall aross the region last week due to concerns around valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.33 per cent. 
7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended the week on a mixed note

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Friday, US equity markets ended on a mixed note amid concerns around the economy and lofty valuations in the tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.13 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 0.16 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 0.21 per cent. 
7:43 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Stock Market News Share Market Today Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets Lenskart Q2 results Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon