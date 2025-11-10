Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid mixed cues; Lenskart listing eyed
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, following the rout aross the regions last week led by concerns around valuations of AI stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 10, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Monday, amid mixed cues from global markets. At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty index futures were trading almost flat at 25,622 levels, up by 28 points.
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, following the rout aross the region last week led by concerns around valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.33 per cent.
On Friday, US markets settled on a mixed note, amid concerns around the economy and lofty valuations in the tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.13 per cent, the Dow Jones rose 0.16 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 0.21 per cent.
Q2 results today
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, WeWork India Management, Emami, Balaji Amines, DOMS Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Gujarat Gas, HUDCO, Jindal Stainless, Kalpataru, KPIT Technologies, CE Info Systems, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Spencers Retail, Baazar Style Retail, Sula Vineyards, Suraksha Diagnostic, Syrma SGS Technology, Triveni Turbine, and V-Mart Retail among others, will announce their quarterly results today.
IPO market
In the mainboard segment, Lenskart Solutions will make its debut on the exchanges. In the SME space, Finbud Financial Services IPO will close for subscription.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed equities in India have lost their premium over their global peers and the valuation discount is widening, which is a reversal, given the historically high valuation here compared to other major markets. The Nifty 50 index is now trading at a nearly 20 per cent discount in valuation to the S&P 500, close to the highest in the past 17 years. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Signature Global, Torrent Pharma, Trent, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, JSW Cement, and Swiggy are among the key stocks to watch today.
