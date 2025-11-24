Monday, November 24, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayodhya's tourism economy likely to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028

Currently, the city's tourism sector generates between ₹8,000 crore and ₹12,500 crore annually spanning the hospitality, transport, retail, and services sectors

According to the state government, the increase in tourism linked to the Ram temple is expected to fetch UP additional revenue of nearly ₹4 trillion annually.

Tourism in Ayodhya, which witnessed a surge after the consecration of the Ram temple in January 2024, is estimated to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028.
 
Currently, the city’s tourism sector generates between ₹8,000 crore and ₹12,500 crore annually spanning the hospitality, transport, retail, and services sectors.
 
By 2028, the aggregate tourism economy of Uttar Pradesh is estimated at ₹70,000 crore, of which Ayodhya alone is expected to contribute 25 per cent, which corresponds to nearly ₹18,000 crore, a senior official said.
 
The central and state governments are investing over ₹5,000 crore towards development projects in Ayodhya, with an aim to
