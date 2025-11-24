Ayodhya's tourism economy likely to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028

Tourism in Ayodhya, which witnessed a surge after the consecration of the Ram temple in January 2024, is estimated to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028.

Currently, the city’s tourism sector generates between ₹8,000 crore and ₹12,500 crore annually spanning the hospitality, transport, retail, and services sectors.

By 2028, the aggregate tourism economy of Uttar Pradesh is estimated at ₹70,000 crore, of which Ayodhya alone is expected to contribute 25 per cent, which corresponds to nearly ₹18,000 crore, a senior official said.

The central and state governments are investing over ₹5,000 crore towards development projects in Ayodhya, with an aim to