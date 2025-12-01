Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Bhiwadi, Hanumangarh to get new housing schemes as Sharma govt turns 2

Bhiwadi, Hanumangarh to get new housing schemes as Sharma govt turns 2

New flats, community centre & policies unveiled as Rajasthan govt marks two years in office

Foxconn invested $230 million in a housing project for its Sriperumbudur factory workers in Tamil Nadu | File Photo: Reuters
premium

On December 15, a state-level programme will mark the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore. | File Photo: Reuters

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh this month, to mark the two-year anniversary of Bhajan Lal Sharma’s government. 
 
“These new projects were decided as part of the Board’s statewide initiatives to mark the government’s second anniversary,” an RHB official said.
 
Additionally, a community centre will be constructed in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar Sector 22, with construction expected to begin in January 2026.
 
The proposed Aravali Vihar project in Bhiwadi will include 32 high-income flats. This will enhance housing options for middle- and upper-income residents in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tijara, and surrounding areas, the official
Topics : Rajasthan government Bhajanlal Sharma Affordable housing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon