Bhiwadi, Hanumangarh to get new housing schemes as Sharma govt turns 2

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh this month, to mark the two-year anniversary of Bhajan Lal Sharma’s government.

“These new projects were decided as part of the Board’s statewide initiatives to mark the government’s second anniversary,” an RHB official said.

Additionally, a community centre will be constructed in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar Sector 22, with construction expected to begin in January 2026.

The proposed Aravali Vihar project in Bhiwadi will include 32 high-income flats. This will enhance housing options for middle- and upper-income residents in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tijara, and surrounding areas, the official