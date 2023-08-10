GBA: India reaching out to non-G-20 members before September summit

India is actively reaching out to nations outside the G-20 grouping, seeking their participation in the proposed Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), multiple officials told Business Standard, even as major energy producers like Russia, China and Saudi Arabia remain unconvinced about joining the multilateral initiative.

India's diplomatic missions are reaching out to a host of nations to ensure a full house when the Alliance is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G-20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10, they said.