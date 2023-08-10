Confirmation

GBA: India reaching out to non-G-20 members before September summit

Russia, Saudi Arabia and China not convinced about joining multilateral initiative

biofuel
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
India is actively reaching out to nations outside the G-20 grouping, seeking their participation in the proposed Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), multiple officials told Business Standard, even as major energy producers like Russia, China and Saudi Arabia remain unconvinced about joining the multilateral initiative.

India's diplomatic missions are reaching out to a host of nations to ensure a full house when the Alliance is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G-20 Leaders Summit on September 9-10, they said.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

