Home / Economy / News / Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll

Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll

The rupee settled at 86.59 per dollar on Friday. Crude oil prices remain a significant idiosyncratic risk for the rupee, said market participants

The rupee depreciated by 1.13 per cent this calendar year so far. In June so far it has depreciated 1.17 per cent.

Anjali KumariAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

After depreciating 1.29 per cent against the dollar this financial year, the rupee is expected to weaken more because of West Asian military conflicts, with the expectation that prices of crude oil will rise.
 
According to a Business Standard poll, the majority of the respondents expect the rupee to depreciate to 87 a dollar by the end of July.
 
However, the local currency is seen regaining ground against the greenback by the end of September.
 
The rupee settled at 86.59 on Friday. Crude oil prices remain a significant “idiosyncratic” risk for the rupee, said a market participant. A spike in
