Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Budget 2025: Exchequer takes bigger hit from tax giveaways to individuals

Budget 2025: Exchequer takes bigger hit from tax giveaways to individuals

Fiscal expert and former director at the NIPFP Govinda Rao attributes higher revenue forgone for individuals to the concessions available under the old tax regime

tax
Premium

Shikha Chaturvedi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The restructuring of corporation-tax rates in 2019 has given the impression that the government is giving concessions to companies while individuals have been left in the lurch. 
However, the data on the revenue forgone since 2019-20 (FY20) belies this perception. 
From FY20 to FY24, the revenue forgone due to tax incentives for individuals and Hindu undivided families stood at Rs 8.7 trillion, significantly higher than the Rs 4.53 trillion forgone for corporations. (The figures for FY24 are projections.) 
This trend holds true for each year since FY19. 
The revenue foregone due to tax incentives to corporations was much higher at
Topics : Corporation Tax tax taxes

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon