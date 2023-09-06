Cabinet approves viability gap funding for battery storage system

The Union Cabinet approved a scheme for providing viability gap funding for developing battery storage of 4 gigawatt by 2030-31. The VGF for the development of the battery energy storage system (BESS) will have an initial outlay of Rs 9,400 crore, which will include a budgetary grant of Rs 3,700 crore.

The VGF would be disbursed in five tranches linked with the various stages of implementation of BESS projects. The scheme is aimed at supporting the energy storage needs of the growing renewable energy sector, especially solar and wind. Given their restricted hours or seasons of operation, energy storage ensures round-the-clock green energy.

The VGF scheme for BESS projects was first announced in the Union Budget 2023. Through the scheme, the Centre is aiming to bring down the cost of battery storage systems and increase their viability.

"By offering VGF support, the scheme targets achieving a Levelised Cost of Storage (LCoS) ranging from Rs 5.50-6.60 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), making stored renewable energy a viable option for managing peak power demand across the country," said a statement by the ministry of power.

The statement further said, 85 per cent of the BESS projects under the scheme would be provided to the power distribution companies (discoms). "This will not only enhance the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid but also minimise wastage while optimising the utilisation of transmission networks. Consequently, this will reduce the need for costly infrastructure upgrades," it said.

The developers for these BESS projects would be selected through a competitive bidding process, to be open for both the public and private sector. "This approach will foster healthy competition and encourage the growth of a robust ecosystem for BESS, attracting significant investments and generating opportunities for associated industries," said the statement.