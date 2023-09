RBI committed to bring down inflation to 4%: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Credit market on course to grow to $350 billion by year-end: Vivek Joshi

High interest rates may impact borrowers' debt service capacity: FSB to G20

Sebi's new cybersecurity guidelines: What it means and their implications

RBI may extend incremental cash reserve ratio with tweaks: Bankers

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

Financial frauds in India rose 65% between 2021 and 2022: Finance Ministry

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

In August, India achieved a historic milestone by recording 10 billion Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions. However, the rise in UPI usage has meant an increasing incidence of frauds. According

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com