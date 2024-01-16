Sensex (    %)
                        
Can allied sectors save agriculture from the blushes in FY24?

The uneven southwest monsoon ensured that production of almost all kharif crops was down in 2023-24

farming, agriculture, agri sector
Premium

The low growth is largely due to a poor monsoon in 2023, which was the first cumulative 'below-normal' rains in India since 2018 | Photo: Pexels

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
Earlier this month, India’s first advance estimate of GDP for FY24 pegged growth for crucial agriculture and allied activities at a dismal seven-year low of just 1.8 per cent.

The low growth is largely due to a poor monsoon in 2023, which was the first cumulative 'below-normal' rains in India since 2018.

The uneven southwest monsoon ensured that production of almost all kharif crops was down in 2023-24. The initial sowing of some rabi crops like chana has also been impacted because of deficient soil moisture.

However, some experts said the GVA numbers could stand to be revised as the

Topics : agriculture sector kharif crop Kharif crops GDP economy

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon