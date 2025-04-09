Cargo rush as full US President Trump tariffs take effect on Wednesday

With the United States’ 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods set to take full effect on Wednesday, exporters of high-value cargo, including smartphones, engineering goods, and automotive parts, are scrambling to ensure these goods are shipped out before the new rates are applied.

“Due to speculation about tariffs under the Donald Trump administration over the past few months, many consignments were shipped earlier than planned, with some exporters even altering their shipping methods to expedite delivery. The movement of consignments has increased slightly compared to earlier,” said a senior Customs official.

Lancy Barboza, managing director of Mumbai-based freight