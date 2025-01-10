Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre extends GST return filing deadline for GSTR-3B and GSTR-1

Centre extends GST return filing deadline for GSTR-3B and GSTR-1

Additionally, the deadline for the October-December 2024 quarter has also been adjusted, with varying due dates for different classes of registered persons

GST

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday announced an extension of the deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns in the forms GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 for December 2024 and the October-December quarter of FY25.
 
According to the notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the deadline has been extended to January 22, 2025, for those required to file returns under sub-section (1) of section 39 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
 
FORM GSTR-3B is a monthly self-declaration form that registered taxpayers in India must file to report their summary of sales, purchases, tax liability, and input tax credit under the GST regime.
 
 
Additionally, the deadline for the October-December 2024 quarter has also been adjusted, with varying due dates for different classes of registered persons. Registered persons operating in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and others, are now required to file their returns by January 24, 2025. Meanwhile, those whose principal place of business is in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and others must submit their returns by January 26, 2025.
 
Further, to assist taxpayers facing technical difficulties, the deadline for filing FORM GSTR-1 (statement of outward supplies) for the December 2024 tax period has been extended to January 13, 2025. Additionally, taxpayers enrolled in the QRMP Scheme now have until January 15, 2025, to submit their FORM GSTR-1 for the tax period covering October to December 2024.
   

More From This Section

Jhelum river,bridge,river

National waterways to get Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next 5 years

audit firm, NFRA,

NFRA launches series to enhance auditor-audit committee communication

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Food, beverage, marine exports could hit $100 bn in 4-5 yrs: Piyush Goyal

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Rupee hits 86 against US dollar for the first time, closes 14 paise lower

Amitabh Kant

India must lead in sunrise sectors to reach $32 trn economy by 2047: Kant

Topics : GST GST filing deadline GST rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon