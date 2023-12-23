Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre issues Rs 5,488 cr additional instalment of tax devolution to Bengal

This comes in addition to the tax devolution instalment due to states on January 10, 2024, the government said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

West Bengal has received Rs 5,488.88 crore as additional instalment of tax devolution by the Centre.
On Friday, the Centre had disbursed Rs 72,961.21 crore to all states as tax devolution for funding various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.
This comes in addition to the tax devolution instalment due to states on January 10, 2024, the government said.
The Centre disburses tax devolution funds in 14 yearly instalments.
In the latest allocation, Uttar Pradesh received the largest share at Rs 13,088.51 crore. This was followed by Bihar (Rs 7,338 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 5,727.44 crore), West Bengal (Rs 5,488.88 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 4,608.96 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 4,396.64 crore) and Odisha ( Rs 3,303.69 crore).

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

