Odisha govt approves seven industrial projects worth Rs 1482.53 crore

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Tech AIC DRI Pellets Pvt Ltd to set up a steel manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 800 crore in Keonjhar district, govt said

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

The Odisha government approved seven industrial projects with a collective investment of Rs 1482.53 crore, which would create employment for over 11,500 people.
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday approved these projects to be set up in Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, and Rayagada districts, a government statement said.
The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Tech AIC DRI Pellets Pvt Ltd to set up a steel manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 800 crore in Keonjhar district, it said.
MAS Udyat India Pvt Ltd got the state government's nod for establishing an integrated textile facility with an investment of Rs 214.40 crore in Khurda district.
Alenn Steel Industries Pvt Ltd has committed to invest Rs 178 crore by establishing a cold rolled precision pipes manufacturing unit at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.
The state government also approved the Rs 121.21 crore investment proposal of Reliance Bio Energy Ltd to set up a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Balasore district, the statement said.
The order proposals approved by the government include Vinner Labs Pvt Ltd (Rs 52 crore), MR Unicast Pvt Ltd (Rs 56.32 crore), and Terrestrial Food Processors Pvt Ltd (Rs 60.6 crore), it added.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

