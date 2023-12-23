Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

India's power generation increased 7.71 per cent in the period under review, the coal ministry said in a statement

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic coal-based power generation increased 8.38 per cent to 779.1 Billion Units (BU) in April-November FY24 , an official statement said on Saturday.
In the year-ago period, the domestic coal-based power generation stood at 718.83 BU.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India's power generation increased 7.71 per cent in the period under review, the coal ministry said in a statement.
The overall coal-based power generation witnessed a year-on-year increase of 11.19 per cent during the period on account of unprecedented rise in temperature, delayed monsoon in the northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid.
Coal import for blending decreased substantially by 44.28 per cent to 15.16 million tonne (MT) up to November in the current fiscal from 27.21 MT in the year-ago period, despite the escalating power demand.
"This shows the nation's commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports," the ministry said.
The government is persistent in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

State-owned Coal India's production rises 12.6% to 51.4 mn tonnes in Sept

Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 37% to 11.9 MT in November

Odisha govt approves seven industrial projects worth Rs 1482.53 crore

Govt, ADB sign $100 mn loan agreement for development projects in Tripura

CRISIL analysis: India powering ahead on renewable energy targets

FinMin clears stance on IMF's report on govt debt, says it has declined

Traded bond outstanding rises to $2.47 trn in July-Sept quarter: Report

Topics : Coal Power generation Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon