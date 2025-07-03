The Chhattisgarh government on Monday approved a draft policy aimed at developing the state’s logistics and export infrastructure.
The Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy, 2025, is expected to attract investment from domestic and multinational companies in the logistics and e-commerce sectors, a government spokesperson said.
Additionally, the policy is projected to enhance the state’s warehousing capacity, and offer cost-effective storage solutions to industries, businesses and farmers. It will also promote dry ports and inland container depots, providing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local producers greater access to export markets.
