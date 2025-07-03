Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh govt unveils draft policy to boost logistics and exports

The move will particularly benefit farmers and forest-based producers in resource-rich regions such as Bastar and Surguj

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday approved a draft policy aimed at developing the state’s logistics and export infrastructure. 
 
The Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy, 2025, is expected to attract investment from domestic and multinational companies in the logistics and e-commerce sectors, a government spokesperson said. 
 
Additionally, the policy is projected to enhance the state’s warehousing capacity, and offer cost-effective storage solutions to industries, businesses and farmers. It will also promote dry ports and inland container depots, providing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local producers greater access to export markets.  
