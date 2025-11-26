Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect

The iQOO 15 launches today at 12pm with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7000mAh battery and OriginOS 6. Here's how you can watch the livestream live

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

iQOO is set to expand its portfolio in India with the launch of iQOO 15 on November 26. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphone on its website. The iQOO 15 will sport a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 7,000mAh battery. It will run an Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface. 

iQOO 15 launch: When and how to watch

  • Date: November 26
  • Time: 12:00 PM
  • How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on iQOO India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers can watch the launch event live through the video embedded at the end of this article. 
 

iQOO 15: What to expect

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), and Dolby Vision support. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with either 12GB or 16GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It will boast iQOO Supercomputing chip Q3 to enhance gaming performance. The phone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For photography, the iQOO 15’s rear setup will include a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP (Sony IMX882) periscope camera. On the front, the iQOO 15 will sport a 32MP camera. The iQOO 15 will be powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. iQOO said it will deliver up to five years of software updates and seven years of security updates for the phone.

iQOO 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP (Sony IMX 882) periscope
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh 
  • Charging: 100W FlashCharge, 40W wireless charging
  • Durability: IP68, IP69

iQOO 15 launch livestream

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

