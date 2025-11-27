Chhattisgarh Housing Board launches housing projects worth over ₹2,000 cr

State-owned Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB) has launched 55 projects worth Rs 2,060 crore to provide affordable homes in 26 districts, expanding plans as its revenue revives after years of slump.

Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the projects to build 12,000 homes at a housing industry fair in Raipur on Sunday. The state has cleared loans worth Rs 790 crore to CGHB. Chief Minister

“In two years, Chhattisgarh has approved homes for 2.6 million beneficiaries. Under the PM Janman Yojana, 32,000 homes have been sanctioned for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. In Bastar, 15,000 homes have been approved for Maoists who