Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh Housing Board launches housing projects worth over ₹2,000 cr

Chhattisgarh Housing Board launches housing projects worth over ₹2,000 cr

CGHB unveils Rs 2,060 crore plan for 12,000 homes as revenue rebounds

Affordable homes in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Noida are moving at a fast clip
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the projects to build 12,000 homes at a housing industry fair in Raipur on Sunday. The state has cleared loans worth Rs 790 crore to CGHB.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

State-owned Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB) has launched 55 projects worth Rs 2,060 crore to provide affordable homes in 26 districts, expanding plans as its revenue revives after years of slump.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the projects to build 12,000 homes at a housing industry fair in Raipur on Sunday. The state has cleared loans worth Rs 790 crore to CGHB.
 
“In two years, Chhattisgarh has approved homes for 2.6 million beneficiaries. Under the PM Janman Yojana, 32,000 homes have been sanctioned for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. In Bastar, 15,000 homes have been approved for Maoists who
