India's rivals China, Turkey seek cheaper Urals, capping oil price rise

China and Turkey are boosting purchases of discounted Russian oil, offered at better rates to them for deliveries in September, October and November. This comes after Trump cut off India’s access to the crude by the end of the month, industry officials said, and market data showed.

China has increased purchases of Russian Urals crude oil sixfold compared to the first half of this year while India has had to reduce it to nil after Trump slapped secondary tariffs of 25 per cent from August 27 on most Indian exports as penalty for using Russian oil, according to industry data.