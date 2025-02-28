Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / CM Majhi sets 85% expenditure target for Odisha in 2024-25 fiscal year

CM Majhi sets 85% expenditure target for Odisha in 2024-25 fiscal year

Stating that Odisha's 6.1 per cent allocation of its Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) to capital expenditure is the highest in the country, the chief minister said programme expenditure

15th Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Majhi (X/PTI)

Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, set this target while reviewing the expenditure of different departments on Thursday. (X/PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has set a target of spending 85 per cent of the budget estimates for 2024-25 fiscal against an expenditure of 81 per cent achieved in 2023-24, an official statement said.

Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, set this target while reviewing the expenditure of different departments on Thursday.

Though the expenditure was affected due to the elections, government transition, and budget presentation in September, Majhi said spending was apparently satisfactory.

"To meet the target, Majhi advised ministers to approve expenditure proposals and clear pending payments under welfare schemes", the statement issued by the CMO said.

 

Stating that Odisha's 6.1 per cent allocation of its Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) to capital expenditure is the highest in the country, the chief minister said programme expenditure and capital expenditure were crucial for the overall growth.

The statement said the expenditure was good in the departments of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Resources, Health, Water Resources, Works, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department and Cooperatives department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Odisha economy Odisha govt

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

