Commerce min reviewing existing guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

The commerce ministry has decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils (EPCs) and apex exporters body FIEO to make them more inclusive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
The commerce ministry has decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils (EPCs) and apex exporters body FIEO to make them more inclusive and representative.

According to an office memorandum, a three-member panel has been constituted to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.

The panel is likely to take about two months to complete the exercise and submit its recommendations.

The memorandum said that till amendment of the existing guidelines on the basis of the recommendations of the committee, EPCs/FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations) may put on hold all the elections which are in process, including those where no results have been declared with immediate effect.

FIEO already elected a vice-president in March. Election for the president post was due this year.

Different export promotion councils include EEPC India, Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs, Project EPC, Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council, Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), Council for Leather Exports, Sports Goods Export Promotion Council, and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The other councils include Shellac Export Promotion Council, Cashew Export Promotion Council of India, The Plastics Export Promotion Council, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, Indian Oil Seeds And Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), and Services EPC.

FIEO was set up in 1965 as an apex body of export promotion in the country. It has been designated as registering authority for status holder exporting firms and other exporters dealing in multi-products.

It also issues Certificate of Origin which is required by many countries as proof of origin of the goods.

Commenting on the exercise, former FIEO President S C Ralhan said the changes should be implemented prospectively.

"There should not be any major change in the existing guidelines," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

