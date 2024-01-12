Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Red Sea crisis pumps up global container prices, ocean freight rates

At $3,072, prices per 40-foot container highest in 15 months

trade, container, logistics
Premium

trade, container, logistics

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the situation in the Red Sea escalates, global container prices and ocean freight rates on major shipping routes continue to rise. 

While global container prices went up by 15 per cent since January 4, the rates rose 44 per cent to $3,072 per 40-foot container year-on-year, according to Drewry’s World Container Index. 

This is the highest container prices since October 2022 and more than double the pre-Covid levels.

“The average composite index for the year-to-date is $2,871 per 40-foot container, which is $196 lower than the 10-year average rate of $2,675 (which was inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period),” the market

Also Read

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

Smooth sailing for US-sanctioned vessel carrying Russian crude oil

US to India: Ensure personal computer import rules don't hurt trade

IIP growth at 8-month low in November, retail inflation rises in December

Nine states record higher inflation than India average, shows data

High import tariffs of mobile device parts offsetting PLI benefits

Likely pact with Oman comes as a welcome surprise in India's FTA drive

Topics : container vessel Container freight station trade Shipping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon