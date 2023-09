Aug retail inflation eases to 6.83%; IIP growth for July comes at 5.7%

Pakistan's debt servicing heads towards record PKR 8 trn as rate hike looms

Festive cheer dispels blue-collar blues; 75% more gig jobs to be created

India, US to set up mechanism to enable steel exports at concessional rates

Chicken leg imports will continue to attract 100% duty, says govt

Capex by large state-run firms jump 121% to Rs 53,000 crore in April

More capex for states

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

According to data from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), corporate investments declined

India’s corporate sector, including public sector enterprises (PSEs), continues to go slow on investments and capital expenditure (capex).

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com