Datanomics: Govt betters fiscal deficit target despite lower tax receipts

Revenues disappoint

The government got higher receipts than projected in the Revised Estimates for FY25 only under non-tax revenues head, thanks to ₹2.11 trillion surplus transfer from the RBI. On the expenditure side, the axe fell on revenue head, unlike the normal practice of cutting capital

The Union government received lower tax revenues than projected in the Budget (Revised Estimates) but did not compromise on capital expenditure for 2024-25. Yet, it managed to improve upon its fiscal deficit target as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP), thanks to nominal GDP turni­­­­ng out higher than what the Budget had assumed.