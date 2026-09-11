Datanomics: Threat to $ from Brics distant shot; euro a bigger challenger
Euro gives a challenge to dollar in export invoicing, while the US remains a far bigger player in forex transactions
Yash Kumar Singhal
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The 18th Brics Summit will take place in New Delhi on September 12-13, focusing on promoting common alternative cross-border payment mechanisms and increasing local-currency trade settlement to reduce the countries’ dependence on the US Dollar (US$). However, Brics is far from dethroning the dollar. Intra-Brics exports nearly quadrupled from $335 billion in 2009 to $1,197 billion in 2025. Assuming that all intra-Brics trade were settled in local currencies, just 4.59 per cent of global trade would have been settled in local currencies in 2025 — far from challenging US$ dominance. Euro gives a challenge to dollar in export invoicing, while the US remains a far bigger player in forex transactions. Although declining, the US$’s share in global official forex reserves was 56.42 per cent in 2025. The shares of the euro and yen have, meanwhile, risen since 2016. Renminbi’s share has declined since 2021.
Topics : BRICS Summit BRICS Rupee-dollar swap