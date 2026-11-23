Skilled Indian professionals are increasingly reconsidering their future in the United States as changes to immigration and work visa rules under President Donald Trump make long-term career and residency plans harder to pursue, according to a Bloomberg report.

The administration has overhauled several immigration rules governing the entry and employment of foreign graduates and skilled workers, disrupting a system that had helped US companies attract engineers, researchers and other specialised talent from across the world.

Last week, the US Department of Labor proposed tighter rules for companies sponsoring foreign workers for permanent residency, adding to concerns among immigrants already facing uncertainty over their status and prospects of obtaining a green card.

Yash Sharma, 36, an Indian software engineer working at Google, has been on an H-1B visa for six years. He told Bloomberg that frequent policy changes and limited prospects of securing permanent residency or citizenship had made it increasingly difficult to concentrate on his work. The lengthy green card backlog for Indian nationals has further narrowed his options.

Describing the US as a "golden prison", Sharma said his application for an extraordinary ability visa was rejected after months of waiting. He has also avoided international travel for the past 18 months, fearing that he may not be allowed to re-enter the country.

He plans to move to the UK next month on a Global Talent visa, despite not having secured a job there. Even a return to the earlier immigration rules would not necessarily persuade him to stay, he told Bloomberg.

Another Indian professional, Swapnil Deshpande, a senior data analyst at a US technology company, moved to the country in 2018 to study at Northeastern University. He now questions whether the uncertainty and stress associated with staying in the US are worth the professional opportunities it offers.

Indian professionals reassess their US plans

The experiences reflect a wider concern among Indian professionals who have spent years building careers in the US but face uncertainty over their immigration status.

Earlier this year, Business Standard reported the case of Ajay Kumar Sharma, who had spent 16 years building a career in the information technology sector, working with companies such as Fidelity Investments and Bank of America.

He had lived and worked in the US for three years on an H-1B visa, with an established career and a clean immigration record. However, in April 2026, he and his wife and children had to return to India after his employer failed to complete the necessary paperwork on time, leaving him out of status.

In another case, Indian-origin data and artificial intelligence engineer Sunjana Ramana decided to leave the US after repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure an H-1B work visa.

In a LinkedIn post, Ramana said her decision was not driven by a lack of ambition or professional ability, but by an immigration system that left her with few options.

"Four-and-a-half years ago, I landed in the US with $80,000 in student debt and a stubborn belief in the American Dream," she wrote.

Instead of returning to India, Ramana plans to move to London and begin a new chapter in the UK.

US companies also rethink foreign hiring

The uncertainty is also affecting employers that have traditionally relied on international talent.

IBM told employees this month that it would stop sponsoring foreign workers for most positions in its consulting division, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg. Affected employees have been told to relocate outside the US or leave the company by the end of the year.

Payments company Flywire is considering shifting some hiring to lower-cost markets. Microsoft, Adobe and several IT outsourcing companies have also been barred from a key green card sponsorship programme while officials investigate them, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration maintains that employers and foreign workers have abused the immigration system for years, turning a programme intended to bring in temporary specialised talent into a much larger hiring channel that has put downward pressure on wages for American workers.

A recent study by George J Borjas, a Harvard economist who served on Trump's Council of Economic Advisers found that skilled immigration reduces wages for college-educated US workers, supporting the administration's argument for tighter restrictions.

The policy changes are already reflected in immigration numbers. The US issued about 260,000 fewer temporary visas in the 2025 financial year than in the previous year, according to an analysis of federal data by the Migration Policy Institute. The Institute of International Education has also estimated that new international student enrolments fell by about 15% this autumn.

Reacting to the Bloomberg report on LinkedIn, recruiter Pradip Prashanna said skilled workers were unlikely to disappear simply because immigration routes had become more restrictive.

"Talent doesn't disappear, it relocates," he wrote, adding that companies capable of hiring and managing teams across borders through remote work, contract arrangements and offshore models would be better placed to attract top engineers.