Despite Donald Trump's punitive tariff, India keeps importing Russian oil
India gets deep discounts on Russian crude and its exports of petroleum products to China have increased
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
President Donald Trump said this week the United States and India have reached a trade agreement and New Delhi has committed to stop buying oil from Russia. Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said in January that India had stopped purchasing Russian oil after the US last year imposed a 25 per cent punitive tariff. But India relies heavily on Russian oil and has now increased its exports of petroleum products to China, America’s other great rival.