DG Swaminathan outlines RBI's expectation on Internal Ombudsmen mechanism

A well-functioning Internal Ombudsman mechanism is beneficial for all stakeholders of regulated entities, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J outlined as part of the central bank's expectation, during the second conference of Internal Ombudsmen held in Mumbai.

Swaminathan highlighted that the aforementioned remark was the central bank’s expectation from the top management and board of regulated entities.

As per an RBI press release published on Thursday, the Deputy Governor emphasised the role played by the Internal Ombudsmen as 'vigilant observers and facilitators in a fair and just dispute resolution process, for ensuring effective and impartial redress of customer grievances within the regulated entity itself.'

He also called upon the Internal Ombudsmen to provide their inputs for enhancing internal systems and processes along with guiding a regulated entity to take remedial measures to address recurring complaints.

The conference, held on January 16, was attended by Managing Directors & Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors in charge of customer service verticals, Internal Ombudsmen, Principal Nodal Officers of select regulated entities from among Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and Credit Information Companies (CICs), and senior officials from the RBI.