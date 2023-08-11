Direct tax collections rise 16% to Rs 6.53 trillion till Aug 10: I-T dept

Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, the Income Tax department said on Friday.

Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10th August, 2023 continue to register steady growth," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24.

Refunds amounting to Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Also Read Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR 4 IRS officers appointed in CBDT under finance ministry: Govt order Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23 Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs Disbursement under PLI scheme to hit Rs 13k crore this year: DPIIT secy Govt to release buffer onion in open market to keep prices under check Govt to come up with 60 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods LS passes amendments to GST bills to levy 28% tax on bets in online gaming Govt expects PLI payouts to rise Rs 13,000 cr this year: DPIIT official