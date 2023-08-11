Confirmation

Direct tax collections rise 16% to Rs 6.53 trillion till Aug 10: I-T dept

The collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24

tax

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, the Income Tax department said on Friday.
Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
"The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10th August, 2023 continue to register steady growth," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
The collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24.
Refunds amounting to Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tax Collection direct tax collection Income Tax department Finance Ministry

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

