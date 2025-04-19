Donald Trump's tariff trap: Andhra Pradesh's shrimp lines go slack

In the US, shrimp is often considered a “national obsession”, enjoyed in various forms — battered, fried, steamed, boiled, or served with cocktail sauce. So when the Donald Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs on April 2, shrimp lovers and importers across the country were among the most concerned.

At the same time, more than 13,000 kilometres (km) away, in the lush green landscapes of the Laxmipuram-Pallipalem region in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, shrimp farmer K B Gangadhara Rao, now in his 60s, had never heard of a “reciprocal tariff”. But in a mix of Telugu, broken English, and Hindi, he