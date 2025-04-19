Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Donald Trump's tariff trap: Andhra Pradesh's shrimp lines go slack

Donald Trump's tariff trap: Andhra Pradesh's shrimp lines go slack

Aquaculture farmers face vanishing margins amid global and local headwinds. The second report in a three-part series discusses their plight

Viswanatha Raju at his Gutlapadu shrimp farm in West Godavari district. The farm spans over 60 acres
Viswanatha Raju at his Gutlapadu shrimp farm in West Godavari district. The farm spans over 60 acres | photo: SHINE JACOB

Shine Jacob Laxmipuram/Gutlapadu (Andhra Pradesh)
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:40 AM IST

In the US, shrimp is often considered a “national obsession”, enjoyed in various forms — battered, fried, steamed, boiled, or served with cocktail sauce. So when the Donald Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs on April 2, shrimp lovers and importers across the country were among the most concerned.
 
At the same time, more than 13,000 kilometres (km) away, in the lush green landscapes of the Laxmipuram-Pallipalem region in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, shrimp farmer K B Gangadhara Rao, now in his 60s, had never heard of a “reciprocal tariff”. But in a mix of Telugu, broken English, and Hindi, he
Topics : Donald Trump Andhra Pradesh Shrimp

