Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

The almost nine per cent drop in sugar production in the 2022-23 season that started from October and resulted in ex-mill prices increasing has a varied implication: from electoral politics to the ethanol blending programme.
Being a sensitive commodity, a prolonged spike in sugar prices during state elections in North India or during Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will act as a ready fodder for the opposition ready to corner the government.
Ex-mill sugar prices in some places have increased by around Rs 100-200 per quintal in the last month and half due to sudden spike in demand amid a slowdown in supplies.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or