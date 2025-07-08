Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / ELI scheme to boost job creation, social security, says official

ELI scheme to boost job creation, social security, says official

Regional PF Commissioner-I Randhir Kumar said that the scheme is aimed at incentivising creation of 35 million jobs over a period of two years, that it will be effective from August 1, 2025

Kumar said the thrust of the scheme is on the manufacturing sector, adding that you get benefits under the scheme, the establishments need to be registered with the EPFO. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) announced in the budget for 2024-25 with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, will promote job creation and provide social security, an official of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said on Tuesday.

Regional PF Commissioner-I Randhir Kumar said that the scheme is aimed at incentivising creation of 35 million jobs over a period of two years, that it will be effective from August 1, 2025, and to continue till July 31, 2027.

He said out of the total of 35 million, 19.2 million beneficiaries will be first-timers entering the workforce.

Kumar said the thrust of the scheme is on the manufacturing sector, adding that you get benefits under the scheme, the establishments need to be registered with the EPFO.

 

For first-time employees, the scheme provides for a maximum amount of ₹15,000 per annum to be paid in two instalments.

The employers will also get incentives by getting an amount of ₹3,000 per month for each additional and sustained employment generated, he said.

For the manufacturing sector, the benefits will be extended by two years, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

