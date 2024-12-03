Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / EPFO's investible corpus more than doubled in 5 years to Rs 24.75 trillion

EPFO's investible corpus more than doubled in 5 years to Rs 24.75 trillion

Number of active contributing subscribers grew by 7.6 per cent to 73.7 million in FY24 from 68.5 million in FY23

Provident Fund
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The total amount in the investment corpus of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) more than doubled in the past five years to Rs 24.75 trillion in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24) from Rs 11.1 trillion in FY19, according to the annual report of the social security organisation reviewed by Business Standard.
 
In FY24, the total investible corpus under this social security organisation grew by 15.8 per cent from Rs 21.36 trillion in the preceding financial year.
 
Meanwhile, the number of active contributing subscribers grew by 7.6 per cent to 73.7 million in FY24 from 68.5 million in FY23.
 
Of
Topics : EPFO Investment Provident Fund

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon