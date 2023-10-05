close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

EU approves world's first green bond standards to avoid greenwashing

Europe is the world's biggest issuer of green bonds, accounting for more than half of global volume in 2021, though issuance is still only 3% to 3.5% of the overall bond market

green bonds, investment, mutual funds, growth, money, dividends

Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

European Union lawmakers on Thursday approved new standards for companies issuing "green" bonds to help investors pick sustainable companies and avoid greenwashing or misleading climate-friendly claims.
 
The European Parliament voted in favour of the new voluntary standard for the use of a "European Green Bond" label, calling it the first of its kind in the world.
 
Europe is the world's biggest issuer of green bonds, accounting for more than half of global volume in 2021, though issuance is still only 3% to 3.5% of the overall bond market.
 
"It will also give the company issuing the bond more certainty that their bond will be suitable to investors who want to add green bonds to their portfolio," parliament's economic affairs committee said in a statement.
 
"This will increase interest for this kind of financial product and support the EU's transition to climate neutrality." Companies who want to label their bonds as "green" in the EU would have to disclose information about how the bond's proceeds would be used.
At least 85% of funds raised would have to be allocated to activities in line with the EU's "taxonomy" of sustainable activities.
 

Also Read

NBFC firm REC raises $750 million through issuance of green bonds

REC Limited lists $750-mn green bonds on int'l stock exchanges at GIFT City

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

RBI issues draft circular on issuance of debit, credit, prepaid cards

Telecom panel approves licence for setting satellite earth station gateways

Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

In trials, genetically modified mustard's yield against peers under scanner

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

WTO halves 2023 global merchandise trade growth forecast to 0.8%

Firms would also have to show how these investments feed into their plans to transition to a net zero carbon emissions economy.
The standards set up a registration system and supervisory framework for external reviewers of European green bonds.
EU states, which have a joint say on the standards, gave the nod earlier this year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Topics : European Union Green bonds green panel Green bonds issuance

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon