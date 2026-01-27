EU trade deal may stitch India's $100 billion textile export dream by 2030

The deal may also play a crucial role in India’s ambitious target of achieving $100 billion worth of exports in the textile and apparel sector by 2030, from $37.7 billion in FY25. This comes at a time when Indian exporters were suffering heavily due to increased tariffs in the United States market. Knitwear hub Tiruppur has already witnessed a loss of Rs 15,000 crore in 2025 due to the higher US tariff.

“Indian apparel exports could grow by 20–25 per cent year on year after operationalisation of the FTA, as against the current growth rate of 3.01 per cent in the EU market,” said A Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). Out of the $95 billion market, China and Bangladesh together command over 50 per cent share.

Bangladesh had an advantage in the region driven by duty-free, quota-free access under the Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative as a least developed country (LDC). Other competitors that enjoy preferential duty access to the EU market are Turkey and Vietnam. “With duty-free access expected within a year, India’s apparel exports to the EU can grow at a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), doubling to $11 billion over the next five years,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

In the current year, India, China and Bangladesh grew 6–8 per cent in the EU apparel market, while Vietnam and Cambodia grew faster at 11–15 per cent, highlighting clear headroom for India, ITF data showed.

“Coming at a time when India’s textile and apparel sector continues to be weighed down by the steep US tariff, the announcement on the FTA with the EU comes as a huge confidence boost since it creates possibilities for increased market access and more business to flow in for India’s textile and apparel exporters from the 27-nation bloc,” said Ashwin Chandran, chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

Chandran said that once operational, the India-EU FTA will level the playing field for local textile and apparel exporters with their peers from Vietnam and Bangladesh, against whom they currently face a tariff disadvantage in the European Union.

“By removing the duty hurdle, the India-EU FTA will make our textile and apparel products more competitive in the European Union, which should potentially translate into our exporters being able to increase their revenues from the EU in the time to come,” he said. However, CITI cautioned that India’s textile and apparel exporters must double down on innovation and sustainability efforts to further improve the distinctness and appeal of their products to take maximum advantage of the India-EU FTA.

“Indian manufacturers are no longer operating at the 8 to 12 per cent tariff disadvantage that earlier constrained pricing in value and mid-market segments,” said Abhishek Dua, co-founder, Showroom B2B.

In December 2025, India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman. The same month, India also concluded FTA negotiations with New Zealand. In July 2025, India signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom.