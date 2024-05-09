Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Exim Bank expects 12.3% growth in exports during Apr-Jun quarter to $116 bn

The positive growth in India's exports could be the result of the country's GDP growth fundamentals and outlook, and sustained momentum in the manufacturing and services sector, it added

Exports, Export

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Export-Import Bank of India on Thursday said India's merchandise exports would grow by 12.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 116.7 billion in the April-June quarter this fiscal.
"These positive growth rates are expected to be witnessed in continuation of the positive growth witnessed during the last two quarters of the previous financial year," India Exim Bank said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The positive growth in India's exports could be the result of the country's GDP growth fundamentals and outlook, and sustained momentum in the manufacturing and services sector, it added.
 
"Export-Import Bank of India forecasts India's total merchandise exports to amount to USD 116.7 billion, witnessing a y-o-y growth of 12.3 per cent," it said.
It added that the growth in exports is expected to continue to witness a positive momentum in the forthcoming quarters.
However, it cautioned that the outlook is subject to risks of uncertain prospects for advanced economies, geopolitical shocks, and the Middle East crisis, leading to the intensification of the Red Sea crisis and deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, among other factors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EXIM Bank Merchandise exports exports imports Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon