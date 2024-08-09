Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FDI in manufacturing rises 69% to $165 bn during 2014-24: Jitin Prasada

FDI equity inflow in the manufacturing sectors in the last ten financial years (2014-24) has increased by 69 per cent to $165.1 bn as compared to $97.7 bn in the previous ten financial years, MoS said

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Replying to a separate question, he said that the initiatives taken by the Government have led to a decline in dependency on imports in several sectors including mobiles | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign direct investment inflows in the manufacturing sector during 2014-24 rose by 69 per cent to $165.1 billion, Parliament was informed on Friday.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that India is rapidly emerging as a preferred country for foreign investment in the manufacturing sector

" FDI equity inflow in the manufacturing sectors in the last ten financial years (2014-24) has increased by 69 per cent to $165.1 billion as compared to $97.7 billion in the previous ten financial years (2004-14)," he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He also said that the total FDI inflow of $383.50 billion has been reported in the country during the past five financial years (2019-20 to 2023-24).
Replying to a separate question, he said that the initiatives taken by the Government have led to a decline in dependency on imports in several sectors including mobiles.
The import of mobile phones has decreased from Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,674 crore in 2023-24.
On the other hand, the exports have increased from Rs 1,566 crore in 2014-15 to more than Rs 1,28,982 crore in 2023-24, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupee nears 84 per US dollar tracking Asian peers, foreign outflows

FDI from China better for local manufacturing boost: Niti member Virmani

Strategic reforms can enhance India's appeal to global investors: GTRI

Mid-tech FDI for job creation need of the hour: Business Standard panel

No rethinking on support for Chinese for investments in India: Piyush Goyal

Topics : FDI Jitin Prasada India FDI FDI equity inflows FDI in India foreign direct investments Foreign Direct Investment FDI Foreign direct investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon