Figure this: Discrepancy in India-China trade data is only getting worse

What China sends doesn't match India's records on imports, and the mismatch is in billions of dollars

Trade, trade deals
Photo: Shutterstock

Anoushka SawhneyAshli Varghese New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Trade with China before 1900 helped the early growth of some of India’s biggest conglomerates, including the Tata group and the Wadia family. More than 50 per cent of global trade in the 1800s involved India or China.

Recent data on trade between the two countries shows a curious discrepancy. China records billions of dollars more in goods leaving for India, than India records coming in. The gap has risen to $19 billion as of January, show Business Standard calculations based on government data from the two nations (chart 1).

India china trade trade data imports

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

