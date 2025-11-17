First tranche of US-India bilateral trade agreement 'near closure'

The first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is “more or less near closure”, and it will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We are engaged with the US on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). It has two parts. One part of negotiations will take time. The other part is a package, which can address reciprocal tariffs. We are working on both aspects… The part of the agreement that needs to be addressed is the reciprocal tariffs, which will be hopefully addressed soon. There