First tranche of US-India bilateral trade agreement 'near closure'

India says the first tranche of the Indo-US trade deal is close to finalisation, with talks focused on easing reciprocal tariffs and boosting bilateral trade amid shifting export trends

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with $86.5 billion exports, accounting for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

The first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is “more or less near closure”, and it will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products, a senior government official said on Monday. 
“We are engaged with the US on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). It has two parts. One part of negotiations will take time. The other part is a package, which can address reciprocal tariffs. We are working on both aspects… The part of the agreement that needs to be addressed is the reciprocal tariffs, which will be hopefully addressed soon. There
