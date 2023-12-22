Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Foreign exchange reserves rise by $9 bn in week to 20-month high at $616 bn

Gold reserves rose by $446 million in the previous week, whereas Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $135 million

forex

India's foreign exchange reserves surged to $616 billion in the week ending December 15

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves surged to $616 billion in the week ending December 15, marking the highest level since March 25, 2022—a 20-month high, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India. During the week, the reserves witnessed an increase of $9 billion, representing the second-highest weekly surge in the current financial year.

The total reserves rose due to the rise in foreign currency assets, which increased by $8 billion in the week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The main reason could be the fall in the Dollar index. The entire amount should not be physical accumulation, however, looking at the liquidity condition right now which is tighter than expected, there could be some physical accumulation also,” said Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank.

The rupee appreciated by 0.4 per cent in the previous week due to the fall in the Dollar index post the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome, which signaled an end to the rate tightening path and is expected to cut interest rates three times in 2024. The US rate-setting panel decided to keep key rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% for the third consecutive meeting.

“The imports have decreased, and the crude oil prices also softened, that is why we saw the surge,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “Additionally, there were inflows which further led to the increase in reserves,” he added.

Gold reserves rose by $446 million in the previous week, whereas Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $135 million.

The total reserves stood at $607 billion in the week ended December 8.

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

India's inward remittances in 2023 rise 12.3% to $125 billion: World Bank

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

RBI intervenes to helps rupee from hitting new low amid high US yields

NPS adoption dips to 4 month low in October amid corporate slowdown: NSO

MPC members voice concern over food inflation trajectory, show minutes

Banks bid 2.5 times at Rs 4.75 trn against notified amount at VRR auction

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

Centre releases additional Rs 73k crore tax devolution to states

Topics : foreign reserves india forex reserve Dollar Indian export imports Remittances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon