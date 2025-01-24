Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves decline by $1.88 bn to $623.983 bn, shows RBI data

Forex reserves decline by $1.88 bn to $623.983 bn, shows RBI data

Earlier, the overall kitty declined by US$ 8.714 billion to US$ 625.871 billion in the week ended January 10, the Reserve Bank of India said

rbi reserve bank of india

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by US$ 74 million at US$ 4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 623.983 billion in the week ended January 17, the RBI said on Friday.

Earlier, the overall kitty declined by US$ 8.714 billion to US$ 625.871 billion in the week ended January 10, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of US$ 704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by US$ 2.878 billion to US$ 533.133 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

 

Also Read

forex

Forex reserves decline by $8.4 billion of $644 billion as of Dec 20

foreign exchange

India's forex reserves drop by $48 billion in two months: RBI data

forex cash dollar deposit

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $2.16 bn to $688.26 bn: Govt data

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves fall by $10.75 billion to $690.43 billion

TS TET

TS TET 2025: When and where to check answer key, all details inside nc

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by US$ 1.063 million to US$ 68.947 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by US$ 01 million to US$ 17.782 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by US$ 74 million at US$ 4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

manufacturing

Private sector activity slows to 14-month low of 57.9 in Jan: PMI data

Rupee

Rupee posts biggest weekly gain in over a year, underperforms peers

indian economy, economic growth

January's biz growth at 14-month low due to weak services demand: PMI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI expected to transfer another bumper payout to govt, say analysts

Rupee

Depreciating rupee offers opportunities for NRIs, GCCs; risks remain ahead

Topics : Reserve Bank of India India's Forex reserves india forex reserve Gold RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon