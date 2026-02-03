From the brink and back: How the India-US trade deal finally shaped up

But progress soon stalled as the two sides clashed over market access, with India unwilling to liberalise its politically sensitive dairy and agriculture sectors.

To show flexibility, India rolled out a series of concessions to the US in February last year — from cutting import duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and withdrawing the so-called Google tax on digital advertising, to later rolling back a host of quality control orders.

Yet Trump’s approach remained unpredictable. He blindsided New Delhi by doubling the already punitive 25 per cent tariff to 50 per cent, effective August 27 last year, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. After February last year, Modi and Trump avoided direct engagements as the American President repeatedly claimed credit for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan following the escalation after the Pahalgam terror attack. Publicly, Trump oscillated between calling Modi a “close friend” and dismissing India as a “dead economy”.

Throughout 2025, senior US officials echoed his hard line. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of “fuelling the Russian war machine”; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared “we need to fix India”; US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer called India a “tough nut to crack”; and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro alleged “Brahmins profiteering off Indian people” and described India as the “maharaja of tariffs”.

Indian officials, however, remained measured in their response, choosing not to engage with most provocations.

In October, India signalled a willingness to buy more energy products from the US and reduced oil purchases from Russia following the imposition of US sanctions that month. However, the move did little to shift the negotiations decisively towards a trade deal.

While India hoped the overall tariff would be reduced to 15 per cent, the US was reluctant to grant India a tariff advantage over regional competitors such as Pakistan (19 per cent), Bangladesh (20 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent), citing India’s “limited” market liberalisation offer.

The turning point came with the appointment of Sergio Gor as the US ambassador to India. A long-time Trump aide, Gor had earlier served as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he oversaw hiring across the administration.

In his first public address after taking over as ambassador, Gor said on January 12 that while getting the trade deal across the finish line would not be easy, “we are determined to get there”.

“Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” Gor observed.