close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FY24 highway construction off to slowest start in 6 years barring 2020

Unseasonal rain dampens momentum gathered in March

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Owing to unseasonal rain, national-highway construction in April stood at 523 km, or 17.4 km a day, making it the slowest start in a fiscal year in the past six years, barring 2020, when pandemic-induced lockdown had halted most of the work in the country.
March-June is usually the peak construction season because the weather and financial conditions favour more work getting done.
However, there were several spells of rain in April across the country. Forecasts suggest this trend will reduce in frequency in the coming months. This would mean highway construction may pick up in May and June before the monsoon sets in.
Or

Also Read

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

National highway construction in February at 42 km/day, highest in FY23

India to build 1,700 km 'frontier highway' near the China border by 2027

Fiscal deficit target for FY24 to be kept at 5.8-5.9% in Budget: Report

FY24 borrowings seen at new high, but insurers, softer RBI to help bonds

US seeks enterprise-based probe into errant companies under IPEF

Himachal Pradesh to cancel allotment of hydropower projects: CM Sukhvinder

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

Topics : Highway construction financial year

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

FY24 highway construction off to slowest start in 6 years barring 2020

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport
2 min read
Premium

US seeks enterprise-based probe into errant companies under IPEF

labour force
3 min read

Himachal Pradesh to cancel allotment of hydropower projects: CM Sukhvinder

Dams
3 min read

Firms paid more stipend to apprentices in FY22; Chennai tops list: Study

money, cash, investment, stocks, tax, funds, investors, investment, shares, lenders, lending, loans, funding
2 min read

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Bulls and bears
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon