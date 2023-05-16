FY24 highway construction off to slowest start in 6 years barring 2020

Owing to unseasonal rain, national-highway construction in April stood at 523 km, or 17.4 km a day, making it the slowest start in a fiscal year in the past six years, barring 2020, when pandemic-induced lockdown had halted most of the work in the country.
March-June is usually the peak construction season because the weather and financial conditions favour more work getting done.
However, there were several spells of rain in April across the country. Forecasts suggest this trend will reduce in frequency in the coming months. This would mean highway construction may pick up in May and June before the monsoon sets in.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or