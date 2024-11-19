Business Standard
India meets 72% of G20 2023 goals, slips below bloc average and 2022 levels

India meets 72% of G20 2023 goals, slips below bloc average and 2022 levels

This theme underscored the importance of a united global approach to tackling challenges like climate change, sustainable development, and financial stability

G20 Summit

Shikha Chaturvedi
Nov 19 2024

India achieved 72 per cent of the commitments outlined at the New Delhi Summit, falling short of the G20 average of 85 per cent, according to the University of Toronto’s G20 Research Group. This marked a decline from its 2022 performance, where the country met 87 per cent of its targets, surpassing the bloc’s average of 78 per cent.
 
The 19th G20 Summit concluded in Brazil on Tuesday.
 
India’s role in the G20 has grown significantly over the years. The country hosted its first-ever G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023 under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth, One Family, One Future. The theme underscored the importance of a united global approach to tackling challenges like climate change, sustainable development, and financial stability.
 
 
The G20, comprising 19 sovereign nations, the European Union, and the recently added African Union, serves as a critical platform for addressing these interconnected global issues. 
chart
 
While India’s 2022 compliance was a standout, the trend in recent years points to slowing progress. Between 2014 and 2019, India’s compliance with G20 commitments ranged between 80 per cent and 90 per cent. However, the post-pandemic years saw a decline, with slower progress in 2020 and 2021. After rebounding in 2022, compliance dipped again in 2023.

Key areas contributing to this decline include challenges in health, gender equality, and investments in food systems.
 
The methodology used by the University of Toronto’s G20 Research Group evaluates compliance on a scale from -1 to +1. A score of +1 indicates full compliance, 0 represents partial compliance or ongoing work, and -1 reflects failure or actions contrary to the stated goals. Each G20 member’s commitments are assessed using this scale that provides a clear picture of their progress.
 
In 2023, India scored zero on health and gender equality parameters and -1 in investments in food systems.
 
By addressing gaps in key areas, India has the potential to realign its progress with the broader goals of the G20 and further strengthen its role on the global stage.
 

Nov 19 2024

