TOP, precious metals driving India's CPI inflation: CEA Nageswaran

The recent spike in Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation is heavily influenced by a select few commodities, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.
Nageswaran explained that removing tomatoes, onions, potatoes (TOP), and gold and silver from the calculation reveals a headline CPI rate of just 4.2 per cent in October. These items, which together account for a mere 3.4 per cent weight in the CPI basket, are responsible for contributing over one-third of the 6.2 per cent inflation rate observed during the month, he said.
Speaking at State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) annual business and economic conclave, the CEA said, “We know that CPI is being very much influenced by a few commodities. If you take out tomatoes, onions, potatoes, gold, and silver, the headline CPI rate is 4.2 per cent… the items that constitute a 3.4 per cent weight together account for more than one-third of the 6.2 per cent inflation rate we have seen for October.”
This year’s Economic Survey suggested that India’s inflation-targeting framework should exclude food inflation. Nageswaran highlighted that monetary policy is a short-term macro aggregate demand management tool, which cannot address aggregate supply shocks, and food inflation is predominantly driven by supply shocks.
However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had noted that with a high share of food in the consumption basket, food inflation pressures cannot be ignored by the monetary policy committee (MPC).
On the potential reinstatement of Trump-era tariffs, Nageswaran said that while it could impact India-US trade dynamics, the overall implications may not be entirely negative for India. While India maintains a bilateral trade surplus with the US, new tariffs could create pressure to reduce duties in specific sectors, potentially enhancing competitiveness. However, with global export growth already strained by slowdowns in Europe and China, and the fading effects of US fiscal stimulus, India’s reliance on exports as a growth engine remains limited.
He noted that the broader impact of such policies could bring positive opportunities for India, particularly by helping to keep energy prices affordable. While challenges may arise, the net impact could lean toward being more favourable than adverse, he said.
Nageswaran also said it is premature to conclude that the slowdown in urban consumption will be sticky and persistent. While some indicators, such as slowing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) volumes, suggest caution, others, like robust Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) net subscription growth, strong purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data, and stable e-mail transaction volumes, do not indicate a broad-based slowdown. This mixed data makes it challenging to determine whether the slowdown is transient or persistent.
He further commented that India’s dual policy focus on promoting private transport and incentivising specific crops, such as paddy and wheat, in the agricultural sector has significantly contributed to air quality challenges.
“The massive encouragement we have given to private modes of transport and the policies with respect to the farm sector, which have incentivised only food grains—paddy and wheat—and not other forms of agricultural products, have combined to play this role in terms of keeping our air quality somewhat on the lower side,” he said.
On economic growth, he said the next four years will be crucial for India in maintaining affordable energy prices, which are integral to sustaining economic growth rates of 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent.
“The next four years might be very important from the Indian standpoint in terms of keeping energy prices affordable, and that's very critical. If we have to sustain growth rates of between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent, having affordable energy prices is very important,” he said.