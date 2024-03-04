Govt allows export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

The government has permitted exports of 30,000 tonne of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonne of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau.
The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.
Tanzania is an East African nation, while Djibouti is at the northeast coast of the African continent.
Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country in West Africa. According to the notification, exports of 30,000 tonne of broken rice are allowed to Djibouti and 50,000 tonne to Guinea Bissau.
India has earlier also allowed these exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.
NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

