Arabian Sea likely to become 'high risk area' again, says PortsMin

Wrote to MEA, DefMin; traders may have to shell out higher freight, insurance costs

The present concern within the Centre is largely on costs incurred on rerouting and war-risk premium on insurance, an official said

Dhruvaksh SahaDeepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Amid rising Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Somali piracy in the Arabian Sea, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways expressed concerns about the possibility of the Western Indian Ocean being re-established as a “high-risk area”, Business Standard has learnt.

A high-risk area is determined by the global shipping industry through its associations and declared for information for all maritime stakeholders in the global supply chain so that adequate security protocols can be put in place on those trade routes.

A high-risk area typically entails cost escalations for traders in the form of higher freight

Topics : Arabian Sea Indian Economy Yemen Yemen missiles Global Trade

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

