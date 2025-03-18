Govt looks to increase RRTS lines, but funding, viability questions remain

(This is the second part of a three-part series on regional connectivity) Every week, Anjali Singh waits for the 9 p.m. 'metro' to Meerut South, back from the shop where she works in Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi. She could take a later one but years of having to put safety first in the bus journeys she had to take earlier has hardwired her to take an early train. The Rapid Rail Transit System, inaugurated between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi all the way deep inside Meerut has not changed those habits.

Just as the ring of airports along Ganga