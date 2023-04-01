close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt's total liabilities rise 2.6% to Rs 150.95 trn in Q3 FY23: Report

In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, jumped to Rs 1,50,95,970.8 crore at the end of December 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rupee, economy, inr, India

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government's total liabilities rose to Rs 150.95 lakh crore in December quarter from Rs 147.19 lakh crore in the three months ended September 2022, according to the latest public debt management report.

The increase reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.6 per cent in October-December 2022-23.

In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, jumped to Rs 1,50,95,970.8 crore at the end of December 2022.

As of September 30, the total liabilities stood at Rs 1,47,19,572.2 crore.

The report released by the finance ministry on Saturday said public debt accounted for 89 per cent of the total outstanding liabilities in December quarter, compared to 89.1 per cent at the end of September.

Nearly 28.29 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Tech spending in India poised to grow by 9.6% this year, shows report

Spread between state, Centre bond yields to widen in FY24: Analysts

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on leaders' statement

New foreign trade policy seeks to spur rupee trade, e-com exports

Govt's new foreign trade policy set to boost domestic manufacturing

During Q3 of FY23, it said, the Centre raised an amount worth Rs 3,51,000 crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 3,18,000 crore in the borrowing calendar.

During the quarter an amount of Rs 85,377.9 crore due for redemption was repaid on maturity date, it said.

Weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.38 per cent in Q3 FY23, from 7.33 per cent in Q2 of FY23, it added.

The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities elongated to 16.56 years in Q3 of FY23, as compared to 15.62 years in Q2 of FY23.

During October-December 2022, it said, the government did not raise any amount through the Cash Management Bills.

The Reserve Bank did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter.

The net daily average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility was at Rs 39,604 crore during the quarter, the report said.

With regard to the yield, the report said, interest rate on 10-year benchmark security softened from 7.40 per cent at the close of the quarter on September 30, 2022 to 7.33 per cent at the close on December 30, 2022, thus softening by 7 bps during the quarter.

On December 7, 2022 the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hike the policy repo rate by 35 bps, from 5.90 per cent to 6.25 per cent largely with an intention to contain inflation.

On February 8, the Reserve Bank hiked the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

Topics : payment liablity | Public Accounts Committee | government of India

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt's total liabilities rise 2.6% to Rs 150.95 lakh cr in Q3 FY23: Report

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Tech spending in India poised to grow by 9.6% this year, shows report

tech
2 min read

Spread between state, Centre bond yields to widen in FY24: Analysts

Dollar bonds
2 min read
Premium

Online platform soon for amnesty scheme benefits: DGFT SK Sarangi

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, DGFT, Director General of Foreign Trade
4 min read

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on leaders' statement

g20, g-20
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt hikes interest rates on most small saving schemes for June quarter

financial year, financial planning
2 min read

Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of full-year target in February: Govt data

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Govt may close FY23 with Rs 50,000 cr shortfall in direct tax mop up

tax
3 min read

Govt releases Foreign Trade Policy 2023, eyes $2 trn export target by 2030

exports, imports, trade
2 min read
Premium

Govt's new foreign trade policy set to boost domestic manufacturing

e-commerce exports
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon