New foreign trade policy seeks to spur rupee trade, e-com exports

Govt's new foreign trade policy set to boost domestic manufacturing
India-Australia trade agreement to greatly benefit MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
Govt releases Foreign Trade Policy 2023, eyes $2 trn export target by 2030
Govt's new foreign trade policy set to boost domestic manufacturing
Govt falls short of disinvestment target, posts stronger dividend receipts
Rupee weakens 7.8% against US dollar in FY23, most in three years
Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23
India's farm exports likely to touch record $56-57 billion: Official